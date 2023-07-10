HHW Gaming: Anthony Mackie Plays A Humble Courier In First Trailer For Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Okay, yes, Twisted Metal starring Anthony Mackie is a thing, and finally, we get to see what this show based on the popular PlayStation video game franchise is all about.

Following that uncomfortable clip shown during The Game Awards that spawned many memes, PlayStation Studios and Sony Pictures dropped a proper trailer for Twisted Metal before its launch on Peacock.

In the very explicit first look, we see a show that is very much on brand with the classic video game with some minor twists to the game’s plot.

In the trailer with Mackie’s character, John Doe, narrating, we learn the “world fell to sh*t,” and walls were built around cities to protect the remaining peaceful citizens. The criminals got the boot, and now are fighting for whatever resources are left.

The show has plenty of insane automobile combat that fans of the Twisted Metal franchise love while following Mackie’s John Doe, “a motor-mouthed outsider who is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.”

We already know Will Arnett provides his voice talents for the classic character Sweet Tooth while AEW superstar Samoa Joe handles the physical action on the screen. Neve Campbell plays Raven in the show, presenting John Doe with an offer he can refuse. Raven is from Twisted Metal: Black, and the name of her vehicle was Shadow in the game.

Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr are rounding out the cast.

Twisted Metal premieres exclusively on Peacock beginning July 27. Watch the trailer below.

—

Photo: Sony Pictures / PlayStation Studios / Twisted Metal