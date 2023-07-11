T.I. Set To Take The Stage Expeditiously During Kevin Hart’s ‘Comic View’ Reboot

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian Kevin Hart is officially bringing back BET‘s Comic View, and the event is taking place at the Resorts World in Las Vegas.

“I’m thrilled to partner with BET for the return of ‘Comic View’ as part of Hartbeat Weekend making this can’t-miss celebration of comedy, music and culture,” the comedy giant (uh…so to speak) said, according to Hip Hop DX. “Having hosted ‘Comic View’ in the past, I understand first-hand the incredible platform this franchise offers for comedians to showcase their talents on a national stage and I’m excited to continue that tradition in Las Vegas.”

The reboot will be hosted by Mike Epps and will feature veteran stand-up comedians like Bresha Webb, Tommy Davidson, and Taccara Williams. Wild N’Out‘s D.C. Young Fly will also be hitting the stage.

Oh—and T.I. is going to be there. It’s time for all of us to see how funny (or not funny) the “Trap Musik” originator really is.

From Hip Hop DX:

The news of T.I.’s foray into comedy first broke in early 2022 when footage circulated online showing the Grand Hustle general putting his mic skills to the test at a comedy club. In the two-minute clip, Tip stands on stage and delivers a stand-up routine touching on infidelity. “If you ever get into the area of cheating, that’s no man’s land,” the Atlanta rapper — who has been married to his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris for 12 years — joked. “Can you be in a committed relationship and still have a friend from the opposite sex? Now, if you fucking, it don’t count!”

Welp, it appears we’ll be finding out soon if the “What You Know” rapper has a future in stand-up comedy, or whether he should be exiting stage left expeditiously.

So, what do y’all think? Are you excited about the return of Comic View? Do you think Tip is going to bring the laughs, or nah?