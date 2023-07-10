Boss Move: Keke Palmer Makes ‘I’m A Mother’ T-Shirts Following Baby Daddy Shaming Her Usher Concert Dress

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Keke Palmer turned her baby daddy’s shady commentary about her fabulous sheer dress into profitable t-shirts.

Spotted on EW, Keke Palmer isn’t letting her hating-ass baby daddy ruin her fun. In a video featuring her 4-month-old son Leodis, she apparently addressed her son’s father, Darius Jackson, shaming her dress with her cake on full display.

Palmer didn’t say Jackson’s name in the post, but she unveiled a new line of t-shirts that pretty much do all the talking for her. In the caption for the video, Palmer wrote, “One thing is certain, and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! while singing Stevie Wonder’s 1976 single “Isn’t She Lovely” to her seed.

“‘IM A MOTHA’ and ‘Stevie to the bulls—‘ shirts available NOW!” the caption continues while directing her fans to her store.

“To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me!” she wrote. “On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore,” she continued.

A Breakdown of The Drama

Palmer’s latest business move comes after social media dragged her boyfriend for publically shaming her on Twitter, writing in a quote retweet of a video of his son’s mother being serenaded by Usher while wearing a sheer maxi dress with her booty exposed.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” which quickly had folks calling him “corny.” Jackson did double down on his comments.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

He did deactivate his account, but his hiatus was short-lived, but he did scrub his Instagram account of all the photos featuring Palmer.

