Tyler, The Creator Crashes Gucci Mane’s Show; Gets Choked Out [VIDEO]

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.jsWhen Tyler, The Creator is around, foolishness is usually not too far behind. In this clip, the Odd Future front man hops on stage with Gucci Mane during a performance and things got real in record time. The reckless MC was quickly subdued by one of Gucci Mane’s security guards, probably unfamiliar with who the rapper was, and was choked and dragged off of stage. Check it out below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Rappers To Help Rihanna Get Over Chris Brown

• Shyne’s Orthodox Judaism Fashion Swag [PHOTOS]

• Ludacris In Studio With Anita Baker, Chris Brown, Larenz Tate And More [PHOTOS]

• Kanye West’s Fall/Winter 2012 Collection [PHOTOS]

• Diddy & Shyne: ‘Ni**as In Paris – Bad Boy Edition’ [PHOTOS]

• Bangin’ Candy: Meet Joe Budden’s New Wifey Dazzle [Photos]

• That Was Me First: 10 Rappers That Made Hip-Hop History

• The Top 10 Hip-Hop Sneakers Of All-Time

Photo: YouTube

Props: Globalcall