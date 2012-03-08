CLOSE
Tyler, The Creator Crashes Gucci Mane's Show; Gets Choked Out [VIDEO]

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.jsWhen Tyler, The Creator is around, foolishness is usually not too far behind. In this clip, the Odd Future front man hops on stage with Gucci Mane during a performance and things got real in record time. The reckless MC was quickly subdued by one of Gucci Mane’s security guards, probably unfamiliar with who the rapper was, and was choked and dragged off of stage. Check it out below.

