Drake – “The Motto” (Live At San Jose State University) [VIDEO]

Drake’s Club Paradise Tour hit San Jose State over the weekend. In the first clip, the YMCMB rapper tears the stage down performing his smash “The Motto” with the crowd stepping in to supply Lil Wayne’s verse. More evidence that no matter what you think of his tender rap ballads, Drizzy is good for making an anthem.

In the rest of the clips below, Drake also performs “Stay Schemin,” “Miss Me,” “Crew Love” and “She Will.” Spotted at Eskay’s spot.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

—

Photo: Universal Republic