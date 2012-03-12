FUSE Will Livestream Shady 2.0 Showcase At SXSW

If you can’t make it to the South By Southwest festival this year, the power of the internet is bringing you to Austin, TX. The good people over at Fuse will be providing a live stream of the Shady 2.0 showcase which will include performances from Yelawolf, Slaughterhouse, Action Bronson, Big K.R.I.T. and 50 Cent performing his classic album Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ in its entirety. Check out the video promo, and be by your computers on Friday, March 16th.

Photo: Interscope