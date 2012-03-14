The Kid Daytona ft. Jadakiss – “Low (Remix)” [LISTEN]

The Kid Daytona’s Harry Fraud produced record which originally appeared on The Interlude II, gets touched up courtesy of Jadakiss. Take a listen to “Low (Remix)” after the jump.
Photo: Def Jam
