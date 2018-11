Drake is the cover subject of this month’s “Style Bible,” in GQ magazine. While on set for the shoot, Aubrey spit a quick 16 for Gentlemen’s Quarterly where he says he’s not ashamed to have “a couple of things Lil’ Wayne dipped in.” Okay. GQ contributor Will Welch explains, “Drake wrote GQ verse night before his cover shoot. Finished shoot, went over it on his Blackberry for 3 mins, then smashed it in one take .” Check the video after the jump.