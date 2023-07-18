Subscribe
HHW Gaming: Aaron Donald Is In Class All By Himself With Record Setting 7th Madden NFL 99 Club Selection

EA announced that Aaron Donald's dominance as the league's best defensive player will continue in Madden NFL 24 after earning his seventh straight 99 overall rating breaking a tie with previous record holder, Peyton Manning.

Published on July 18, 2023

Aaron Donald Breaks Madden NFL 99 Club Record

Source: Mike Christy / Getty / Aaron Donald

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald is dominating the NFL in real life and in the virtual space. Now he’s in a class by himself after earning his record-setting 7th selection to the Madden NFL 99 overall rating club.

After announcing Justin Jefferson making Minnesota Vikings history after becoming the first wideout in team history to make the prestigious club, EA announced that Aaron Donald’s dominance as the league’s best defensive player will continue in Madden NFL 24 after earning his seventh straight 99 overall rating breaking a tie with previous record holder, Peyton Manning.

The news of Donald joining Madden NFL 24’s 99 Club for an incredible seventh time was announced on ESPN’s sports morning show Get Up.

Following the announcement, EA also dropped the ratings of the top 10 Edge Rushers and Defensive Linemen in the game.

Edge Rushers                                                                          Defensive Linemen

  1. Nick Bosa           98                                                    1.  Aaron Donald 99         
  2. Myles Garrett    98                                                      2.  Chris Jones 96
  3. Micah Parsons  97                                                      3. Dexter Lawrence II 94
  4. T.J. Watt             94                                                     4. Quinnen Williams 93
  5. Von Miller          94                                                      5. Cameron Heyward 93
  6. Maxx Crosby      94                                                     6. Jonathan Allen 92
  7. Joey Bosa           91                                                    7. Jeffery Simmons 89
  8. Haason Reddick  90                                                   8. Vita Vea 88
  9. Demarcus Lawrence 90                                              9. D.J. Reader 87
  10. Matthew Judon 89                                                     10. Christian Wilkins 86

The announcement of the ratings is already sparking reactions and hot takes that should help build up anticipation for Madden NFL 24.

EA promises more ratings are on the way, and who knows, there could be more NFL superstars joining Jefferson and Donald in Madden NFL 24’s 99 Overall Rating Club.

If we had to guess who will join the club next, we would put our money on Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and possibly Madden NFL 24’s cover athlete Josh Allen.

We can’t wait to see if our predictions are correct. Keep it locked on HipHopWired for Madden NFL 24 news.

Photo: Mike Christy / Getty

