Swizz Beatz Ft. A$AP Rocky “Street Knock” [LISTEN]

Swizz Beatz lets loose this aarab-MUZIK produced record off of his Limitless mixtape entitled “Street Knock,” featuring A$AP Rocky. Take a listen to the joint after the jump.

—

Props: Miss Info

Photo: Twitter