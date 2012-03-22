CLOSE
Swizz Beatz Ft. A$AP Rocky “Street Knock” [LISTEN]

Swizz Beatz lets loose this aarab-MUZIK produced record off of his Limitless mixtape entitled “Street Knock,” featuring A$AP Rocky. Take a listen to the joint after the jump.

Props: Miss Info

Photo: Twitter

 

ASAP Rocky , street knock , Swizz Beatz

