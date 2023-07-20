Amazon Music Debuts ‘50 & Forever’ Livestreams & Concerts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Amazon Music is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop with a series of livestream events dedicated to the culture’s impact, including special live concert experiences.

The music streaming platform is joining in on the global celebration of Hip-Hop, as they announced the 50 & Forever series. The series will feature detailed discussions about the culture with some of the genre’s greats as well as exclusive “City Sessions,” which will be live performances that will also be streamed on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. The series kicks off Thursday (July 20), with one of those special performances from D.C.’s own Wale at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City. The following week, there will be another exclusive performance from Clipse and Rick Ross at the same venue next Friday (July 28).

Each week, Amazon Music (in conjunction with M&Ms) will also feature 50 & Forever content leading up to the anniversary Aug. 11. The schedule includes Speedy Morman’s Group Thread on Mondays with different notable figures of the genre, and Tuesdays’ Breakthrough Live performances will shine a light on the next wave of Hip-Hop artists. On Wednesdays, Rotation Roundtable hosted by Morman, Nyla Symone, Gabe P and Rob Markman will feature special episodes. All programs are slated to air at 9 p.m. EDT. In addition, the Twitch channel will stream all three days of the Rolling Loud Miami festival from July 21 to July 23 starting at 4 p.m. EDT.

Fans looking to go to the City Sessions will get the chance to purchase tickets. While there, they can indulge in an immersive installation honoring Hip-Hop culture, and proceeds from ticket sales for the City Sessions will be directed to a charity of the artists’ choice. Additional City Sessions performances are slated to occur in Atlanta Aug. 3, and the penultimate event will take place back at The Rooftop at Pier 17 Aug. 10. Tickets for those City Sessions can be purchased at Ticketmaster.