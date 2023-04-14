Subscribe
Travis Scott And A$AP Rocky To Headline Rolling Loud Miami 2023

Mark your calendars.

Published on April 14, 2023

Travis Scott - Astroworld Festival 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

One of the most popular concerts is back in a big way. Travis Scott And A$AP Rocky will be headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2023.

This week the entertainment entity unveiled the line up for this year’s edition. Taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium the festival will be scheduled throughout three days this summer. Slotted to close each night are Playboi Cart (Friday, July 21), Travis Scott (Saturday, July 22) and A$AP Rocky (Sunday, July 23). Concert goers can also expect performance from other top talents including Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, City Girls, Don Toliver, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Central Cee, GloRilla, Rae Sremmurd and Freddie Gibbs, and promising prospects like Destroy Lonely, Lola Brooke, Babytron, redveil, Luh Tyler, Bktherula, and many more.

This installment has a noticeable point of difference as this is the first year that the concert series will feature talent outside of the Hip-Hop genre. Among these artists are UK phenom PinkPantheress, R&B superstar Bryson Tiller, hardcore punk heavy-hitters Turnstile, genre-bending songstress Foushée, and Spanish language rapper YOVNGCHIMI.

Tickets for Rolling Loud Miami 2023 go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10AM EST. You can shop passes here. 

Photo: Kevin Rawls

