HHW Gaming: No Surprise, Chiefs’ Tight End Travis Kelce Is Back In The Madden 99 Overall Club

No running backs made the Madden 99 Overall Rating Club this year.

Published on July 20, 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video
Chiefs' Travis Kelce Earns 4th Madden 99 Overall Rating

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty / Travis Kelce

We called it, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is back in the Madden 99 Overall Rating club.

EA continues to roll out Madden NFL 24 ratings highlighting the highest-rated superstars by their dominant positions.

Travis Kelce is the latest player to have the honor of being in the Madden 99 Overall rating club, joining Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Rams All-Pro defensive lineman plus current record hold Aaron Donald and Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin, the first guard in the 99 club since Cowboys’ Larry Allen made in Madden 2003.

For Kelce, this is his fourth selection to the Madden 99 Club, and he currently holds the record for tight ends. Along with the Kelce news, EA also dropped the top 10 lists for highest-rated tight ends, including Kelce and cornerbacks in the game.

Cornerbacks                                                                            Tight Ends

  1. Jalen Ramsey     97                                                   1. Travis Kelce 99
  2. Jaire Alexander 95                                                      2. George Kittle 96
  3. Patrick Surtain II 94                                                    3. Mark Andrews 95
  4. Sauce Gardner  93                                                     4. T.J. Hockenson 90
  5. Marlon Humphrey 93                                                  5. Dallas Goedert 89
  6. Darius Slay          92                                                   6. Kyle Pitts 87
  7. Stephon Gilmore  91                                                    7. Darren Waller 86
  8. Marshon Lattimore 90                                                 8. Pat Freiermuth 85
  9. Tre’Davious White 90                                                  9. David Njoku   84
  10. Denzel Ward 88                                                         10. Evan Engram 84

The Top 10 Running Backs & Offensive Linemen

Yesterday, the company did the same with guards and running backs who surprisingly won’t have a representative in the Madden 99 Club, which adds to the current disrespect of the NFL running back. Browns running back Nick Chubb comes the closest with a 97 overall rating.

Running Backs                                                                        Offensive Linemen

  1. Nick Chubb        97                                                    1. Zack Martin 99
  2. Christian McCaffrey 96                                              2. Trent Williams 98
  3. Josh Jacobs        95                                                   3. Lane Johnson 98
  4. Derrick Henry    94                                                    4. Laremy Tunsil  95
  5. Saquon Barkley 93                                                    5. Chris Lindstrom 93
  6. Dalvin Cook       91                                                    6. Joel Bitonio 92
  7. Austin Ekeler     89                                                    7. Tristan Wirfs 92
  8. Jonathan Taylor 89                                                    8. Quenton Nelson 92
  9. Tony Pollard      88                                                    9. Jason Kelce 92
  10. Aaron Jones      88                                                  10. Andrew Thomas 92

Which Quarterbacks Will Land In Madden NFL 24’s 99 Club?

We believe EA is saving the best for last, which is quarterbacks, and again we think there is a good chance we might see two or maybe three QBs in the Madden 99 Overall club in Madden NFL 24.

Will Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes make it again, will Madden NFL 24’s cover athlete Josh Allen or Eagles phenom Jalen Hurts earn their first 99 overall rating?

We shall see in the coming days.

Madden NFL 24 arrives on August 15.

Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty

