Obie Trice ft. Eminem – “Richard” (Prod. by Statik Selektah) [LISTEN]

Obie Trice is preparing to drop Bottoms Up, an upcoming album set for an April 3rd release, and to celebrate that release Obie treats fans with a welcomed collaboration with Eminem, with production from Statik Selektah. Never disappointing when these two decide to get on a song together.

Photo: Shady/Aftermath

Eminem , Obie Trice , Statik Selektah

