J. Cole – “Drank In My Cup (Freestyle)” [LISTEN]

Well according to J. Cole: “This is the original freestyle. How it was supposed to be heard before ni***s violated and chopped my s**t.” Alright, then. Never mind the confusion between this and Kirko, this record is fire. Check it out after the jump.

Photo: Ernest Estime

Drank in my cup , freestyle , kirko bangz

