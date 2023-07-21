HHW Gaming: Patrick Mahomes Is The Final NFL Superstar With A 99 Overall Rating In ‘Madden NFL 24’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If you had Patrick Mahomes joining Madden NFL 24’s 99 overall rating club, pat yourself on the back because you were absolutely correct.

Friday, EA announced that Patrick Mahomes is the final NFL superstar joining the 99 overall rating club in Madden NFL 24. This selection will be Mahomes third, tying him with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Shockingly Mahomes is the only quarterback joining the club, with Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow with a 95 rating.

Mahomes joins Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin, and his teammate’s favorite target Travis Kelce.

EA also released the full list of the top-rated Quarterbacks and Linebackers in the game.

Quarterbacks Linebackers

Patrick Mahomes 99 1. Fred Warner 96 Joe Burrow 95 2. Roquan Smith 92 Josh Allen 94 3. Lavonte David 91 Lamar Jackson 91 4. Haason Reddick 90 Jalen Hurts 88 5. Demario Davis 90 Justin Herbert 87 6. Bobby Wagner 89 Dak Prescott 87 7. Matt Milano 88 Aaron Rodgers 86 8. Nick Bolton 87 Kirk Cousins 84 9. Tremaine Edmunds 87 Tua Tagovailoa 83 10. Shaquille Leonard 86

Jalen Hurts Should Be Very Upset

We’re shocked to see Jalen Hurts come in with an 88 rating, at Aaron Rodgers sitting at an 86 overall rating, falling out of the 90s club.

We won’t be surprised if actual NFL players look at these ratings in disgust and are mad that they did not get a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 24.

Welp.

Madden NFL 24 arrives on August 15. ESPN and Madden NFL are releasing the full ratings in an hour-long special this Sunday, July 23, at 1 p.m. ET, hosted by Field Yates, Dan Orlovksy, Mina Kimes, and Louis Riddick.

Photo: Cooper Neill / Getty