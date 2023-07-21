Subscribe
HHW Gaming: Patrick Mahomes Is The Final NFL Superstar With A 99 Overall Rating In ‘Madden NFL 24’

We're shocked to see Jalen Hurts come in with an 88 rating, at Aaron Rodgers sitting at an 86 overall rating, falling out of the 90s club. 

Published on July 21, 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty / Patrick Mahomes

If you had Patrick Mahomes joining Madden NFL 24’s 99 overall rating club, pat yourself on the back because you were absolutely correct.

Friday, EA announced that Patrick Mahomes is the final NFL superstar joining the 99 overall rating club in Madden NFL 24. This selection will be Mahomes third, tying him with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Shockingly Mahomes is the only quarterback joining the club, with Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow with a 95 rating.

Mahomes joins Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin, and his teammate’s favorite target Travis Kelce.

EA also released the full list of the top-rated Quarterbacks and Linebackers in the game.

Quarterbacks                                                                          Linebackers

  1. Patrick Mahomes 99                                                 1. Fred Warner 96
  2. Joe Burrow        95                                                    2. Roquan Smith 92
  3. Josh Allen           94                                                    3. Lavonte David 91
  4. Lamar Jackson   91                                                    4. Haason Reddick 90
  5. Jalen Hurts         88                                                    5. Demario Davis 90
  6. Justin Herbert   87                                                    6. Bobby Wagner 89
  7. Dak Prescott      87                                                    7. Matt Milano  88
  8. Aaron Rodgers  86                                                    8. Nick Bolton    87
  9. Kirk Cousins       84                                                    9. Tremaine Edmunds 87
  10. Tua Tagovailoa  83                                                    10. Shaquille Leonard 86

Jalen Hurts Should Be Very Upset

We’re shocked to see Jalen Hurts come in with an 88 rating, at Aaron Rodgers sitting at an 86 overall rating, falling out of the 90s club.

We won’t be surprised if actual NFL players look at these ratings in disgust and are mad that they did not get a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 24.

Welp.

Madden NFL 24 arrives on August 15. ESPN and Madden NFL are releasing the full ratings in an hour-long special this Sunday, July 23, at 1 p.m. ET, hosted by Field Yates, Dan Orlovksy, Mina Kimes, and Louis Riddick.

Photo: Cooper Neill / Getty

HHW Gaming kansas city chiefs Madden Madden NFL NFL video games

