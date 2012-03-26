Iggy Azalea ft. T.I – “Murda Bizness” [VIDEO]

Iggy Azalea’s debut single is finally here and it sounds like she’s ready to kill anyone in her way. With T.I. riding shotgun , Iggy Azalea’s “Murda Bizness” isn’t organized crime but the Hustle Gang isn’t taking any prisoners either. The New Classic is coming soon. Check out the song after the jump.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Radio Rants

• Nike Air Yeezy 2 Wolf Grey/Pure Platinum Detailed Pics [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Drake’s Club Paradise Tour [PHOTOS]

• Get Off The Boo Boo, Too: 5 More Things Rapper Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

• Lil Wayne’s Mansion Cited For High Grass, Not What You Think [PHOTOS]

• Finally Famous : 10 Rappers With Pasts They Wish We Would Forget About

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET Uncut

• Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

• Get Off The Boo Boo: 7 Things Rappers Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

—

Photo: 3 Little Digs