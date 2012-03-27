CLOSE
Home > Chris Brown

DJ Khaled ft. Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne – “Take It To The Head” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

The first single off of DJ Khaled’s new album, Kiss The Ring, has been released. This song features the Miami DJ rounding up the usual suspects of Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne with Chris Brown on the hook. Feast your ears after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Radio Rants

Nike Air Yeezy 2 Wolf Grey/Pure Platinum Detailed Pics [PHOTOS]

Behind The Scenes Of Drake’s Club Paradise Tour [PHOTOS]

Get Off The Boo Boo, Too: 5 More Things Rapper Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

Lil Wayne’s Mansion Cited For High Grass, Not What You Think [PHOTOS]

Finally Famous : 10 Rappers With Pasts They Wish We Would Forget About

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET Uncut

Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

Get Off The Boo Boo: 7 Things Rappers Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

Photo: BET

DJ Khaled , Kiss the ring

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close