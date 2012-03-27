DJ Khaled ft. Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne – “Take It To The Head” [LISTEN]

The first single off of DJ Khaled’s new album, Kiss The Ring, has been released. This song features the Miami DJ rounding up the usual suspects of Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne with Chris Brown on the hook. Feast your ears after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Radio Rants

• Nike Air Yeezy 2 Wolf Grey/Pure Platinum Detailed Pics [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Drake’s Club Paradise Tour [PHOTOS]

• Get Off The Boo Boo, Too: 5 More Things Rapper Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

• Lil Wayne’s Mansion Cited For High Grass, Not What You Think [PHOTOS]

• Finally Famous : 10 Rappers With Pasts They Wish We Would Forget About

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET Uncut

• Bangin’ Candy: Tyga’s Girlfriend Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

• Get Off The Boo Boo: 7 Things Rappers Make Look Cool (That Really Are Not)

—

Photo: BET