LL Cool J’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” Heading To Syndication After Only 7 Weeks On The Air

LL Cool J is showing no signs of slowing down after more than 20 years in the game. The Queens MC is about to receive some major paper from his moonlighting gig away from the mic. His new television series “NCIS: Los Angeles” has just been sold into syndication after only seven weeks on the air.

CBS TV Distribution has licensed the show to USA for roughly $1.9 million per episode. It will start airing weekly in the fall of 2011.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” is a spin-off from the popular “NCIS” series and the L.A. based version is about the high-stakes world of the Office of Special Projects (OSP), a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals that pose a threat to the nation’s security.

LL plays “Special Agent Sam Hanna,” a former U.S. Navy Seal, on the weekly crime drama that also stars Chris O’Donnell, Rocky Carroll, Linda Hunt, Peter Cambor, Daniela Ruah and Adam Jamal Craig.

As previously reported, Uncle L is up for consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Awards. Only five acts will be chosen for the 25th induction ceremony scheduled for March 15, 2010 in New York and the selected inductees will be announced in December. His competition includes esteemed artists in their own lanes including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Genesis, Jimmy Cliff, Donna Summer, ABBA and Kiss.

Def Jam will also be releasing his second music career highlight installment with All World: Greatest Hits Volume 2, on November 23rd.