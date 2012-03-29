CLOSE
E-40 ft. Too Short & J-Banks – “Just Be You” [VIDEO]

E-40 drops a brand new music video for his song “Just Be You” featuring Too $hort and J-Banks, which is off the recently released triple album, The Block Brochure: Welcome To The Soil 1, 2 & 3.  You can cop all three of those right here. Check the video after the jump.

