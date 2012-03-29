Drake Discusses His Third Album, Work With Justin Bieber, Rihanna and 2 Chainz [VIDEO]

Aubrey has began the process of his third project and already has mentioned a collaboration with 2 Chainz has already been done. Drake also talks about his relationship with Rihanna and the hit “R.I.P.” which he originally wrote for her but instead ended up with Rita Ora, which is ripping UK charts. He also mentions working with Justin Bieber and writing a song for Bieber’s upcoming album “Believe“. It would be epic if Drake gets Bieber to sing about thick loose women and various collections of liquor.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

Photo: Youtube