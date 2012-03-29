Birdman Explains The Birdman Hand Rub

Birdman is a national treasure. The Five Star Stunna and the Chief Executive Officer of Cash Money Records recently kicked it with Insanul Ahmed of Complex magazine to talk about a myriad of topics in their “Shot Caller” section or the mag’s 10th anniversary issue. While he does dismiss rumors of signing Rick Ross and explains how he plans to make Cash Money a billion-dollar entity, the most endearing part of the interview is explaining the “Birdman Hand Rub.” To simplify the explanation, you all know what they say about when your palms itch, right?

I saw you once tweeted saying “I’m rubbing my hands because I’m always counting money.”

So many people ask me about it but honestly I don’t know. Isht just became a habit. But my palms do itch a lot, I swear they do. So I got tired of scratching them and just went to rubbing my hands.

It’s funny, they say when you want to get money they say “your palms are itchy” and your palms are literally itchy.

They itch a lot, man. So I just got tired of scratching them and just went to rubbing my hands. But it just became a habit and it’s like I’m known for the Isht. I’m like “Damn, I’m doing this Isht that much that people are recognizing it? But then I found myself doing it so now I’m like, Fawk it, I’m going to keep doing it.

That’s dope that instead of shying away from it, you embrace it.

I really wanted to let them know that at the end of the day, it’s really about money. Don’t get it twisted. I’m a hard worker and everything with me is, if I work hard I should get paid for it. Everything with me, I try to symbolize something flashy like jewelry or a car. The rubbing hands is a symbol of hustling, so it goes back to the money.

