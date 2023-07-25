Jamie Lee Curtis Helps Promote Offset’s New Music Video

After snatching away an Oscar from our beloved Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis knew she had to do something to get back in the good graces of the culture and as it turns out, Offset might have the answer.
On Monday night (July 24), Offset took to Twitter to promote his upcoming music video which features the Halloween star as the former Migos member recreates a classic James Brown interview from 1988. During an interview on Sonya Live, many viewers witnessed a possibly intoxicated James Brown give the show’s host, Sonya Friedman, a wild interview which Offset does his best to mimic.
After Jamie Lee Curtis asks Offset about his rocky relationship with his wife, Cardi B, Offset goes off the script and avoids answering the question as if he’s not in his right state of mind. He probably wasn’t. Now we all have to wait until July 28th to see the rest of the video and whether or not he addresses the latest controversy his marriage to Cardi B has churned out.
Check out the teaser below and let us know what you expect from Offset come July 28th in the comments section below.
