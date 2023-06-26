Twitter Thinks Offset Is Accusing Cardi B Of Cheating

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Offset is the subject of Twitter chatter once again after a curious message posted to his Instagram page has fans discussing the particulars of his marriage to Cardi B. It appears to some that Offset was accusing his wife of having sex with another person, but it is unclear what the Migos rapper was trying to convey.

Offset, who just reunited with his Migos bandmate Quavo for a moving tribute to Takeoff and a performance at the 2023 BET Awards, apparently took to his Instagram Stories feed where he wrote, “My wife f*cked a N*gga on me on gang yall n*ggas know how I come.”

The message, which is no longer available online so we weren’t able to confirm, has some on Twitter thinking that Offset was claiming that Cardi stepped out on him, something he’s been said to have done in times past.

This has prompted some on Twitter to clown Offset and call him some uncomfortable names that we won’t repeat in the body of this text. As we searched through Twitter for more reactions, one user shared that Cardi addressed the rumors in a Twitter Spaces chat and essentially said that her husband is reading into things out of order and that she isn’t out here moving funny while also threatening violence in her usual fashion.

We haven’t heard any new developments in the story so this unconfirmed accusation should be taken with a grain of salt. Hopefully, this doesn’t mean there are active issues between the couple and this is just a huge misunderstanding. That said, folks are online zeroing in on the couple’s past issues and not giving Offset any slack.

Check out the reactions below.

