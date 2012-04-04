SLV (Joe Budden & Emanny) – “F-ck That Condom” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

SLV stands for Summer Leather Vest, a duo created by long time friends and collaborators Joe Budden and Emanny. Their joint project is currently in the works and with a few leaks, the EP is starting to sound like a problem. “F-ck That Condom” is an ode to the ancient, and sometimes deadly, art of rawing your main squeeze or that amazing stranger. This song is not an excuse to go out their and YOLO this summer, though.

[audio https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/04/Fck_That_Condom_Mix.mp3]

Download Here.

Photo: Twitter