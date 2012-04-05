Kanye West ft. DJ Khaled – “Theraflu” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

UPDATE: The CDQ version, no tags, is here.

Funkmaster Flex premiered a new track called “Theraflu,” featuring Kanye West, off of DJ Khaled’s upcoming album. DJ Khaled somehow got Kanye West to rap about just about every topic (Amber Rose and Kim Kardashian) he’s been avoiding for a year. Yeezy even goes as far as saying he respects Wiz Khalifa.

Check below for the track and lyrics.

Now With No Flex Bombs!

“Only N***a i got respect for is Wiz/

I admit I fell in love with Kim

about the same time she fell in love with him/

well thats cool baby girl do your thing/

lucky I ain’t have Jay drop him from the team.” —Kanye West

—

Photo: Youtube