Crowned: A Jean-Michel Basquiat Documentary Is On The Way

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The world is about to get more insight into one of the most unique talents ever. A documentary about Jean-Michel Basquiat is on the way.

As spotted on Deadline, a new film titled King Pleasure will further explore the life of the graffiti writer turned abstract artist. Quinn Wilson, former Creative Director for Lizzo, is teaming up with Boardwalk Pictures (Val, Where’s My Jet?) to curate the project. The estate has also signed off on the project and will grant full access to their archives which include original art pieces, sketches, personal items, interviews, visuals and never seen before home movies.

The film studio expressed their enthusiasm about the forthcoming feature. “Jean-Michel Basquiat was one of the most electric artists of all time. He left behind a body of work that continues to inspire and capture the imagination of people from all walks of life” said Jordan Wynn, President of Boardwalk Studios. “We are honored that Lisane and Jeanine and the rest of the Basquiat family have granted us such incredible access to their trove of materials and we are excited to collaborate with Quinn who has a dazzling vision for an intimate and emotional portrait of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s life.”

Quinn Wilson also explained why this will be a passion project for her. “I have been fortunate enough to gain an intimate understanding of Jean-Michel through the stories and recollections shared by his sisters and stepmother,” Wilson said in a formal statement. “We have discovered a story that cracks the narrative of what we know about the prolific artist. Through his previously unseen artwork, thoughts, and memorabilia, we’ve uncovered a history that shatters the conventional understanding of this icon and I look forward to doing justice to his life’s story and shining a light on him not only as an artist, but as a man.”

At this time there is no release date for the documentary film.

—

Photo: Patrick McMullan / Getty