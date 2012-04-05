PETA Don’t Play That: Activist Group Responds To Kanye West’s “Theraflu”

Less than 24 hours after Kanye rapped “Tell PETA my mink is dragging on the floor,” on his new Hit-Boy produced track “Theraflu,” the animal gangstas let Kanye West know how quickly s**t can get real. PETA’s Vice President Dan Matthews recently released a statement condemning the line and Kanye West’s reputation.
“What’s draggin’ on the floor is Kanye’s reputation as a man with no empathy for animals or human beings,”
“Kanye can’t help making himself look like an idiot, whether at an awards show or a fashion show,” PETA’S Matthews lashed into Yeezy during the time. “He and his girlfriend look like pathetic creatures from a shabby roadside zoo.”
Ouch. The PETA gang doesn’t play.
—
Photo: MTV