PETA Don’t Play That: Activist Group Responds To Kanye West’s “Theraflu”

Less than 24 hours after Kanye rapped “Tell PETA my mink is dragging on the floor,” on his new Hit-Boy produced track “Theraflu,” the animal gangstas let Kanye West know how quickly s**t can get real. PETA’s Vice President Dan Matthews recently released a statement condemning the line and Kanye West’s reputation.

 

“What’s draggin’ on the floor is Kanye’s reputation as a man with no empathy for animals or human beings,”

“Kanye can’t help making himself look like an idiot, whether at an awards show or a fashion show,” PETA’S Matthews lashed into Yeezy during the time. “He and his girlfriend look like pathetic creatures from a shabby roadside zoo.”

 

Ouch. The PETA gang doesn’t play.

 

Photo: MTV

