Jay Electronica — Act II: The Patents Of Nobility [ARTWORK]

The homie FWMJ just released some of Jay Electronica’s actual album cover art. Act II : The Patent Of Nobility, has been on the “coming soon,” shelf for the better part of three years now. But with artwork that actually exists, and Jay Elect-Hanukkah saying that the album is completed, maybe it is finally here. Maybe. Only time will tell. Check out some more of the photos after the drop.

Photo: FWMJ

UPDATE: Jay Elect gives us the nay-no.

