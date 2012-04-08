CLOSE
Future -“Magic” (Live on Jimmy Fallon) [Watch]

With Future’s album only 10 days away from release, he makes his television debut on Jimmy Fallon’s late night show. With the in-house band behind him, he performs his smash “Magic.” Pluto comes out April 17th. Check out the video after the jump.

