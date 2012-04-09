CLOSE
Drake Speaks On “Crew Love” [VIDEO]

Drake links up with Max of ChoiceFM to talk about how his song “Crew Love” off Take Care came about. Evidently he heard the song on the set of “Moment 4 Life” and felt that it described where he was in his life at the time. Check it out after the jump.
