Drake Speaks On “Crew Love” [VIDEO]

Drake links up with Max of ChoiceFM to talk about how his song “Crew Love” off Take Care came about. Evidently he heard the song on the set of “Moment 4 Life” and felt that it described where he was in his life at the time. Check it out after the jump.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

Photo: Cash Money