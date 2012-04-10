CLOSE
Memphis Bleek – The Movement [DOWNLOAD]

Memphis Bleek is still out here trying his hardest to keep the movement moving. Jigga’s hype man lets loose this brand new thirteen-track EP entitled The Movement. Even if this doesn’t do so well, don’t feel to bad for him. You know he’s in Jay-Z‘s will somewhere, so he can just lay back and chill, cheeea. Tracklist and download link after the jump.

