F. Gary Gray To Direct N.W.A Biopic Straight Outta Compton

The N.W.A biopic is one step closer to becoming a reality. Acclaimed director F. Gary Gray is in final talks to bring the film, Straight Outta Compton, to life. According to Deadline, Gray will helm the New Line Cinema project which chronicles the kick-off of Eazy E, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, MC Ren and DJ Yella’s careers. While John Singleton was said to be in line for the job, it appears that Gary, whose film credits include Law Abiding Citizen, Be Cool, and The Italian Job, beat him out for the gig.

Plans for the flick have been in the works for a while now. In March, Ice Cube announced that the script was nearly done, and that he had started the search for a director. “We’re interviewing a lot of directors,” he said. The 42-year-old’s company, Cube Vision will produce the film, while the screenplay is written by Andrea Berloff, the woman behind Oliver Stone’s World Trade Center.”I don’t want to say ‘yay’ or ‘nay,’ but we’re interviewing directors. So, the movie’s in progress in this high speed, it’s coming along. Hopefully, we’ll get it done.”

Rumors have been circulating that Cube’s son, Doughboy, will portray him in the film, while Eazy-E’s son and namesake, Eric Wright Jr., is hoping to tackle the role of his late father. Eazy died from complications from AIDS back in 1995, just 10 days after announcing his diagnosis.

No word yet on when Straight Outta Compton will hit the silver screen, but there’s a pretty good chance that it will be released before Dr. Dre’s Detox album.

—

Photo: Ruthless/EMI