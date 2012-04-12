Cortez Bryant Donates Half ‘A Millie’ To His Alma Mater, Jackson State [VIDEO]

Cortez Bryant, who manages Drake and Lil’ Wayne, spread a little positivity to his alma mater Jackson State University. Tez donated $500,000 to his university on behalf of retiring band director, Dr. Lewis Liddell. Bryant attended Jackson State on a band scholarship and credits Dr. Liddell as an inspiration. Who says there is no positivity in Hip-Hop? Check the footage below. http://wlbt.images.worldnow.com/interface/js/WNVideo.js?rnd=978335;hostDomain=www.wlbt.com;playerWidth=630;playerHeight=355;isShowIcon=true;clipId=6929490;flvUri=;partnerclipid=;adTag=News;advertisingZone=;enableAds=true;landingPage=;islandingPageoverride=false;playerType=STANDARD_EMBEDDEDscript_EMBEDDEDscript;controlsType=overlay

