Something From Nothing: The Art Of Rap Trailer [VIDEO]

Rap legend turned actor, Ice T., takes his talents behind the lens to create a documentary going across the country to explore the roots of Hip-Hop, starring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kanye West, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Bun B and more. Hit the jump for the full synopsis and trailer and check it out in select theaters on June 15th.

Ice-T takes us on an intimate journey into the heart and soul of hip-hop with the legends of rap music. This performance documentary goes beyond the stardom and the bling to explore what goes on inside the minds, and erupts from the lips, of the grandmasters of rap. Recognized as the godfather of Gangsta rap, Ice-T is granted unparalleled access to the personal lives of the masters of this artform that he credits for saving his life. Interspersed with the performers’ insightful, touching, and often funny revelations are classic raps, freestyle rhymes, and never before heard a cappellas straight from the mouths of the creators. What emerges is a better understanding of, and a tribute to, an original American art form that brought poetry to a new generation.