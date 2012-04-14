Snoop Dogg – “Breathe It In” [LISTEN]

The ageless wonder, Snoop Dogg, drops off this new record off of his Stoners LP right before he is set to hit the Coachella stage with Dr. Dre. The project will feature 10 unreleased songs set to drop on, you guessed it, April 20th. Take a listen to “Breathe It In” after the jump.

