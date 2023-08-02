Body Of 27-Year-Old Banker Found Floating In BK’s Newtown Creek After Concert

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A 27-year-old man who was last seen partying in Brooklyn was found dead in Newtown Creek days after he was last seen having the time of his life.

According to the New York Daily News, the body of John Castic was discovered Tuesday morning (Aug. 1), just days after he was last seen attending a Zeds Dead concert at the Brooklyn Mirage nightclub in East Williamsburg. Castic disappeared around 3 a.m. Saturday (July 29). According to the report, Castic worked as a senior analyst at Goldman Sachs. And though no one knows how the man ended up dead in a creek, some people have heard some disturbing stories of what happens around the Brooklyn Mirage.

The New York Daily News reports:

“I’ve heard rumors from people about being asked to hop in a taxi/ cab from some creepy people near the Mirage — reminder to stay safe and check in on your friends,” longtime friend Sara Kostecka wrote in a Facebook plea for help in the search for the Illinois native. “I’m supposed to walk with him in my brother’s wedding next week,” she wrote Monday. “We just wanna find John.” Jason Situ, the superintendent of Castic’s lower Manhattan apartment building, said that his roommates became worried after he didn’t come home. They had Situ pull the building security camera footage to see if he had come by when they weren’t there. “His roommates called to say he was missing. They’d lost contact with him for over twenty-four hours, they wanted to see the DVR,” Situ said.

Castic’s body was found Tuesday morning floating in Newtown Creek just five blocks away from the club in question. Though police say no injuries were visible on his body, they won’t know what the cause of death was until the city’s medical examiner conducts an autopsy.

The news coincides with the rise of club juxes that have been plaguing the city in recent months, and from the looks of things, the 27-year-old might’ve just become the trend’s latest victim.

More from NYDN:

The deaths come as city bar and club-goers were alerted to a drugging-and-robbery spree in which thieves offer people fentanyl-laced marijuana as they leave city night spots. When the victim falls unconscious from the lethal drug, the thieves either rob them of their property or use the victims’ phones to access their bank accounts.

Reminder to stay close to friends and never take drugs from strangers no matter how nice they might seem. Stay safe out there, y’all.