Dr. Dre Teaming With Best Buy For New Business Venture

Dr. Dre continues to embrace his talent in music and further build his brand, by collaborating with major electronic retailer Best Buy; which will serve as endorsement for his Beats By Dre headphones and DJ equipment.

Calling the venture Club Beats, the joint venture is a partnership with Monster and Beats Electronics and will be featured in roughly 300 stores where consumers will be given the opportunity to sample the latest audio, music, entertainment and technology products such as mixing software, turntables and laptops.

To further promote the venture, the retailer will be hosting numerous events which will have artists such as Lady Gaga, Black Eyed Peas’ Will.i.am and Dre dropping for special appearances.

Although spanning out to 300, there will be seven distinct stores that will show the experiment in its entirety which will feature a vast range of products which will make Best Buy somewhat of a haven for DJS.

Some stores will be dubbed as an “interactive” area which will have fewer products to play around with and others will feature a “core” which will have product selection, merchandising signage and customer service assistance. Call the “core” section of Club Beats the area for Q&A without actually having a hands on experience with the products.

In related news, Game and Dre have once again joined forces as they are providing input for each other’s upcoming projects Detox and The R.E.D. Album.

During an interview with DJ Green Lantern, Game spoke on linking back up to once again be the Doctor’s Advocate for his fourth album and putting in some work for Dre’s third offering.

“It’s basically the rededication, it’s my most hood and street album since The Documentary so it’s basically being rededicated to my fans, my family, my kids, my block, my hood. Like Hip-Hop, The R.E.D. Album is gonna be crazy. I’m back in with Dre everyday going hard in the studio doing the little stuff, working on Detoz with him and he’s working on The R.E.D. Album with me.”



With Snoop and Malice in Wonderland on the heels of release, it feels like the West Coast is starting to rumble again.