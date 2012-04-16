50 Cent Joins Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg At Coachella [VIDEO]

We did tell you that these Coachella performance were epic, right? 50 Cent with Tony Yayo by his side crashed the stage with Snoop and Dr. Dre to perform his classic cuts off his debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin. Curtis lit up the stage with renditions of “What Up Gangsta,” and “P.I.M.P.” with Snoop Dogg. If you missed it or want to relive it, check it out below.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks Meet With Trayvon Martin’s Family [PHOTOS]

• Air Jordan XII (12) “Playoffs” [PHOTOS]

• Cake: Nicki Minaj Inks Adidas Endorsement Deal [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Coppin’ Pleas

• Nas “The Don” Video Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop’s Top 10 Most Infamous Breakups

• Bangin Candy: Drake’s “HYFR” Vixen Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• Just Because: The Best GIFS From Drake’s “HYFR” Video [GALLERY]

• Bangin Candy: Playboy Playmate Tisha Marie [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: MissInfo