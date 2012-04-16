CLOSE
Home > 50 Cent

50 Cent Joins Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg At Coachella [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

We did tell you that these Coachella performance were epic, right? 50 Cent with Tony Yayo by his side crashed the stage with Snoop and Dr. Dre to perform his classic cuts off his debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin. Curtis lit up the stage with renditions of “What Up Gangsta,” and “P.I.M.P.” with Snoop Dogg. If you missed it or want to relive it, check it out below.
http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks Meet With Trayvon Martin’s Family [PHOTOS]

Air Jordan XII (12) “Playoffs” [PHOTOS]

Cake: Nicki Minaj Inks Adidas Endorsement Deal [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Coppin’ Pleas

Nas “The Don” Video Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop’s Top 10 Most Infamous Breakups

Bangin Candy: Drake’s “HYFR” Vixen Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

Just Because: The Best GIFS From Drake’s “HYFR” Video [GALLERY]

Bangin Candy: Playboy Playmate Tisha Marie [PHOTOS]

Photo: MissInfo

50 Cent , Coachella , dr. dre , Eminem , snoop dogg , Tupac Shakur

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close