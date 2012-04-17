Just Because: Gifs of Disappointed Rappers [PHOTOS]

Being a rapper isn’t always all it’s cracked up to be. They aren’t always so happy go lucky for being ridiculously rich and super famous. Seriously. S**t gets real sometimes. If you don’t think rappers can get seriously disappointed by having to account for numerous homies and family, getting an awkward question in an interview, or enduring some of your struggle raps check out these gifs of your favorite rappers disappointed faces. Just so you know them when you see them.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Rihanna’s Very Hot Coachella Weekend [PHOTOS]

• Tupac Back: The Best Moments From Coachella 2012 [PHOTOS]

• Lil Wayne Covers May 2012 Issue Of XXL Magazine [PHOTOS]

• Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks Meet With Trayvon Martin’s Family [PHOTOS]

• Air Jordan XII (12) “Playoffs” [PHOTOS]

• Cake: Nicki Minaj Inks Adidas Endorsement Deal [PHOTOS]

• Nas “The Don” Video Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop’s Top 10 Most Infamous Breakups

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »