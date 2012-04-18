Future’s Pluto Release Concert Brings Out Atlanta’s Best [VIDEO]

Last night in Esso Nightclub in Atlanta, Future celebrated the release of his debut album Pluto. The Dungeon Family alum didn’t come alone. T.I., Young Jeezy, Big Boi, DJ Drama, and Gucci Mane all made special appearances to perform as well. Hit the jump to check out the footage. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

