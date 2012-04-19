Asher Roth feat. Meek Mill – “Party Girl” [LISTEN]

Everyone loves party girls and Asher Roth’s spouse can’t resist the night life. With Meek Mill putting his stamp on the track as well, two of Pennsylvania’s finest rapping over a Eddie Murphy sample? What do y’all think? Check it out after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Rihanna’s Very Hot Coachella Weekend [PHOTOS]

• The Best Performances In The History Of Nickelodeon’s All That [VIDEO]

• Just Because: Gifs of Disappointed Rappers [PHOTOS]

• Tupac Back: The Best Moments From Coachella 2012 [PHOTOS]

• Lil Wayne Covers May 2012 Issue Of XXL Magazine [PHOTOS]

• Air Jordan XII (12) “Playoffs” [PHOTOS]

• Cake: Nicki Minaj Inks Adidas Endorsement Deal [PHOTOS]

• Nas “The Don” Video Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Universal Motown