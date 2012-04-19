CLOSE
Asher Roth feat. Meek Mill – “Party Girl” [LISTEN]

Everyone loves party girls and Asher Roth’s spouse can’t resist the night life. With Meek Mill putting his stamp on the track as well, two of Pennsylvania’s finest rapping over a  Eddie Murphy sample? What do y’all think? Check it out after the jump.

