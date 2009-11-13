Gucci Mane Sentenced To A Year In Jail

The State V.S. Radric Davis could not have been a better title for Gucci Mane’s debut album.

His infamous run-ins with the law have reached a boiling point, and he’s currently in jail after being sentenced to 365 days behind bars. According to a rep for his label, Gucci was arrested Thursday and immediately taken to prison for violating his probation. Just last year, Gucci found himself locked up, this time for failing to perform over 600 court mandated community service hours.

The State V.S. Radric Davis is still scheduled to drop Decemburrr 8.

Damn Gucci! First T.I., then Boosie, then Wayne and now Gucci?!

One thing’s for sure, when TIP gets out, he’ll have no competition.