Update: Lil Kim Reps Fire Back Against Allegations Of Missed Shows

As previously reported Abstrakt Visions Entertainment threatened to take Lil Kim to court for allegedly missing shows. Now reps for the Queen Bee have reached out to HipHopWired to clarify the situation. According to reps for Kim there was no contractual agreement between the entertainment company and the Queen, instead Abstrakt Visions falsely promoted the club appearances.

A spokesperson for Kim sent us a statement saying,

“We do not have a contract with Abstrakt Visions Entertainment and never received any money from them… Abstrakt Visions Entertainment is in the wrong for falsely promoting Lil Kim in London and will be dealt with accordingly. This matter is in the hands of our legal team”

We believe you Kim, we see you got your people on that STAT.

In other news Lil Kim was recently spotted on the red carpet of the MTV European Music Awards looking fabulous.