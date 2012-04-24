The appropriately titled “Respected,” features three of New York’s most respected MCs, Jadakiss, Lloyd Banks and Fabolous. This track will appear on DJ Drama and Jadakiss’ new tape The Consignment dropping this Friday. Take a listen after the jump.

Jadakiss ft. Fabolous and Lloyd Banks – “Respected” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

