Nas “Motion,” Lupe Fiasco “Checkin” & More | Daily Visuals 8.10.23

Nas shows his dark side and Lupe Fiasco turns up with his friends and fans. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on August 10, 2023

With his last few albums, Queensbridge King and Hip-Hop icon, Nas has been proving that not only does he have a lot left in the tank, but the man is basically packing Nitrous oxide in his 5’8” frame.

Continuing to show that he gets better with age, Nas comes through with some new cinematic visuals to “Motion” in which director Kid Art uses dark imagery of the woods and the ocean to capture the essence of the bars that Nas drops as he dons an fancy overcoat with some sleek attire as he balls on his grown man ish.

Back in Chicago, Lupe Fiasco keeps the Windy City boppin’ as well and in his clip for “Checkin’” he takes to the streets to kick it with his peeps while using stock footage of his performances to show he can still get the crowd hype like it was 2006.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boonie, Lil Bean, and more.

NAS – “MOTION”

LUPE FIASCO – “CHECKIN’”

BOONIE – “FREE KEEM”

LIL BEAN – “VENT”

BEO LIL KENNY – “FAB 5”

KATO2X FT. KEY GLOCK – “OFF THE HEAD”

OMB PEEZY – “DID DAT”

BIGWALKDOG – “I PROMISE”

