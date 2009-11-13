Timbaland’s Album Pushed Back

Timbaland, Hip-Hop’s resident ‘beaterator’ hit maker, is joining the ranks of the some of the greats and following the trend of album push backs.

Timbo announced today that he would hold off on the sequel to his 2007 Shock Value album. Originally slated to hit stores on November 22, the album has been pushed back to December 8.

The album has more of a pop feel to it featuring rock band The Fray, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Brandy, Nelly Furtado and Keri Hilson. The only Hip-Hop collaboration will be with Drake on the single “Say Something.”

Timbaland spoke on the collaborations on the project in a press release saying that fans will get to hear their favorite artist in a different light through his stellar production.

“I’m so fortunate and blessed to be able to create a Shock Value II. I’m really proud of the caliber of artists on this album and all the work they put into making it a success…It’s exciting because not only am I giving fans the best of me on each track, I’m giving them a glimpse of their favorite artist in a completely different light.”

I wonder why he’s been doing more pop features lately. Only one Hip-Hop collaboration Timbo? I miss the Timbaland that worked with Missy Elliot and Magoo. I’m just saying….