50 Cent To Release The Lost Tape Mixtape Next Month

50 Cent is officially ready for fans to hear his new music. The Queens rapper is set to drop his The Lost Tape mixtape, with DJ Drama, May 15.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, Friday (April 27), 50 promised that the project won’t disappoint. “The LOST TAPE is coming out on the 15th,” he wrote. “Nothing but heat watch how it shake things up.”

The mixtape’s lead single, “Remain Calm,” will debut tonight on DJ Drama’s Shade 45 Sirius XM show, while the entire release is a follow up to last year’s The Big 10 mixtape, and 2009’s Forever King. Earlier this week 50 also announced that his next studio album will be released sometime in July.

Outside of the music, the G-Unit front man is legendary for clocking major business deals. He recently teamed with GSN Digital for a Facebook blackjack game, has a line of headphones, and is still working hard at his acting career. His next movie role is The Tomb, co-starring Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.