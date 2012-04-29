Jim Jones Readies F.E.A.S.T. Mixtape

With his reality show on hiatus, and no confirmed date for his wedding, Jim Jones is back to business as usual. The Harlem MC is prepping the release of his 17-track mixtape, F.E.A.S.T., dropping Tuesday (May 1).

JONES will also give fans several cinematic interpretations of the project. “I picked, like, eight songs, and I’ve strung ’em along like movies,” he told MTV’s Mixtape Daily. “Something good for people to look at. I haven’t seen something like that in a minute. I think it’ll be very interesting.”

Peep the track list below.

F.E.A.S.T.

1. “F.E.A.S.T Prelude” 2. “No Way” (featuring Trav) 3. “Paper Chase” (featuring Trav) 4. “Comin From” (featuring T.W.O and Sen City) 5. “Get Mine” (featuring Sen City) 6. “True Religion” (featuring Ryder and Hynief) 7. “60 Rackz” (featuring T.W.O) 8. “Show Off” (featuring Trav) 9. “Don Juan” (featuring Mel Matrix) 10. “Don’t Judge Me” (featuring Future) 11. “Top of the Year” (featuring Sen City, Mel Matrix, T.W.O, Lady H, Trav, Shoota, Chris Luck and Pure) 12. “Suicide” (featuring Ryder, T.W.O and Sen City) 13. “Forgive” (featuring T.W.O) 14. “Youu” (featuring Sen City) 15. “AirOnes” (featuring Ryder) 16. “Sleep When You’re Dead” (featuring Trav, Mel Matrix and Shoota) 17. “Vamp Life”

Photo: Nah Right