Notorious B.I.G.—VH1 Behind The Music Sneak Peek [VIDEO]

Notorious B.I.G. is the subject of the latest episode of VH1’s Behind the Music series. The cable network released an 11-minute sneak peak chronicling the Brookyln rapper’s transition from street hustler, to becoming one of the game’s most lauded figures.

Taking center stage on the special will be the rapper’s unsolved murder more than 15 years ago, and the alleged involvement of former Death Row Records head, Suge Knight. Diddy, Lil Cease, Mister. Cee, and Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, are among those featured in the episode.

Behind the Music: Notorious B.I.G. airs Thursday May 3, at 9 p.m. EST.

—

Photo: Vibe